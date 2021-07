ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – The severe Thunderstorm WARNING has ended.

At 8:54 a.m. CDT (8:54 a.m. EST, 9:54 a.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located over Atikokan, moving east at 20 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Locations impacted include:

Atikokan and Steep Rock Lake.