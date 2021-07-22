THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Gabby Cross is one of Thunder Bay’s amazing community members. She is a local entrepreneur and is Thunder Bay famous for her coney sauce and her former Westfort business, “Gabby’s Spuds and More”.

Recently however, Gabby and her family have suffered a devastating loss.

Her husband Jerry De Piero died unexpectedly in Wuhan China.

What does one do when life changes in an instant and everything you knew and depended on is gone?

Gabby and their two children AJ and Dawn-Marie are not only faced with the grief of losing Jerry but losing their financial stability and future.

Jerry passed in Wuhan, China where he worked for the Maple Leaf International School teaching and counselling students, and with the help of the Maple Leaf teachers, Gabby and Dawn-Marie brought Jerry home to Thunder Bay.

In Jerry’s obituary it was said that, “He valued providing opportunities for his children, A.J. and Dawn Marie, with authentic and unconventional learning experiences, instilling a sense of curiousity through his teachings. Jerry lived life loud both on the stage and off, not only seeing, but seeking out and bringing to the forefront the beauty and wonder in the world.”

This is true of Jerry and also true of his love, his wife Gabby. She is left to carry on this legacy on her own now and she needs our help.

Gabby has always given more than she gets and lives life with a smile, big hugs, and a helping hand for anyone in need. Now she needs us.

People might remember Gabby from her time at Gabby’s Spuds and More and how she was a help and an inspiration for students and people from across the city.

Gabby is now home in Canada to stay and is living with family. Gabby has worked hard her whole life, but as we all know, little can be put way for a rainy day when it tends to gently rain all the time.

Gabby needs to find the funds to put a down payment on a home to continue in her commitment to her children, and honour Jerry’s promise to them of providing life opportunities and bringing beauty and wonder to the forefront.

Gabby and her children need time to mend, and I am hoping we can help Gabby find the funds for a home of their own.

There has been a Go-Fund me page set up to help Gabby and her family. Please donate of you can. If you are not able to at this time, please share the fundraiser on your social media sites.