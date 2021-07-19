Thunder Bay – A structural fire kept Thunder Bay Fire Rescue busy this morning. The call came in at 10:30 am today, TBFR responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of N. Mckellar Street.

Upon arrival heavy smoke was showing from the side door and window of the apartment building.

TBFR Incident Command ordered a second alarm response to the incident while initial arriving crews quickly prepared deployed a rapid attack and search of the interior.

Fire fighters encountered heavy smoke in the interior of the apartment and a contents fire was located and quickly extinguished in the upstairs apartment. Additional fire crews provided ventilation operations and entered the structure to complete a search for any occupants in any of the other apartments.

Smoke and heat damage to the interior of the apartment was extensive. This fire was deemed to be accidental. Two people suffered minor smoke inhalation and were checked out by paramedics on scene and they didn’t require hospital care.

TBFR would like to remind the public at working smoke detectors saves lives.

A total of 6 pumpers, a Command unit and an aerial ladder responded to this incident.