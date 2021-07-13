Thunder Bay – NEWS – Last Friday, Thunder Bay Police arrested a 25-year-old Thunder Bay man following an ongoing investigation into a series of recent convenience store robberies.

The first reported robbery took place in the evening hours of Wednesday, June 23 at the Circle K convenience store at 1315 Artur Street East. At that time the male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, made demands for money and then fled the area on foot.

Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the continued investigation.

Surveillance footage showing the male suspect at the time of the June 23 robbery was obtained. Clips from that footage was distributed to the public and media on Wednesday, July 7.

As a result of that ongoing investigation, a suspect was identified and connected to that and five other convenience store robberies. Incidents took place between June 23 and Sunday Jul 4. The investigation also revealed the accused was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Members of the BEAR Unit located and arrested the accused just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9.

Jordan Jeffrey CONNELL, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery x 6

• Disguise with Intent x 6

• Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 7

He appeared in bail court on Saturday, July 10 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.