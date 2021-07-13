Thunder Bay – Weather Outlook – There are no heat warnings in effect for the region. There are Air Quality Alerts for many parts of Western and Northern Ontario.

Contrasts in temperatures continue. The coolest place in Ontario this morning is Terrace Bay at 8.5 C. It is 10 in Thunder Bay at the time of this report.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 10 degrees out this morning at 8″00 am under clear skies. The weather service is calling for clouds today. Winds are light. There will be a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with the possible risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will be impacting air quality, but there is no alert in effect from Environment Canada. High for today will be 25 with the Humidex at 30.

Tonight we are expecting partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Low overnight of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 19 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast. There is an air quality alert in effect. Local smoke will be in the area. High of 23 with the Humidex at 27. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Local smoke this evening will impact air quality. Low overnight of 14.

Sandy Lake Weather

For Sandy Lake today, it is 16 to start the morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning are expected. Local smoke from forest fires will impact air quality. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Tuesday will be 24. the UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see skies clearing by late this evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

For Dryden it is 18 this morning to start the day. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Local smoke will impact air quality. High for Tuesday will be 26 with the Humidex at 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies and more local smoke. Low overnight of 15.