Thunder Bay – LIVING – Ah, the pineapple. A tropical treat. But if you want to start a fight all you have to do is ask a group of people one question.

Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

The combination of ham and pineapple on a pizza seems to bring together people in an ages old desire to fight.

The history of the Hawaiian Pizza

“We know that almost one in five Canadians believe Hawaiian pizza originated in Hawaii, when in fact it was developed in Ontario. We wanted to celebrate the origins of this polarizing dish the only way we know how: with more pizza,” says Amy Rozinksy, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada.

Pizza Hut says the research also found that some Canadians are so anti-pineapple, they’d take just about anything on their pizza instead, including:

Mashed potatoes

Ketchup

Brussel sprouts

sprouts Eggs

Interestingly, many Canadians feel so strongly about pineapple preference, they’d stake their love life on it. Research shows that 9% of Canadians could never select a partner that has a different opinion regarding pineapple on pizza.

Pizza Hut has launched a Hawaiian Pizza Shirt that is inspired by the classic Hawaiian shirts of the 80s and 90s, with a delicious refresh that Hawaiian Pizza fans will go ham for. The Pizza Wear features design elements like a pizza-shaped pocket, blooming pizza slices and a pineapple island. Pineapple pizza lovers take a lot of heat for their preferences, but now fans don’t have to live in hiding anymore, they can unabashedly show their Hawaiian Pizza love, and look good doing it.

A debate that many never end.