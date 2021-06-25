Thunder Bay – Weather – Its Friday as we round the clubhouse turn on the week and head to a weekend.
If you are travelling there is a Fog Advisory for the north shore of Lake Superior.
Fog advisory in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Dense fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
Thunder Bay Weather
It is 11 this morning to start the day headed to a high of 27 under mainly sunny skies. The Humidex will make it feel like 29. The UV will be index 8 or very high.
Tonight a great night for getting some exercise, or sitting at a patio. There will be a few clouds. Low of 9.
Sioux Lookout Weather
It is 8 this morning heading to a daytime high of 26 under sunny skies. The UV index will be 7 or high.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 13.
Marten Falls Outlook
It is 11 to start your Friday in Marten Falls. Sunny skies with a daytime high of 26 expected today. The UV index will be 7 or high.
Tonight, expect a few clouds. Low overnight of 12.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
A beautiful day in store for Kenora. Sunny skies to start your Friday. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon. High of 26 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 7 or high.
Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Low overnight of 17.