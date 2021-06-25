Thunder Bay – Weather – Its Friday as we round the clubhouse turn on the week and head to a weekend.

If you are travelling there is a Fog Advisory for the north shore of Lake Superior.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Dense fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 11 this morning to start the day headed to a high of 27 under mainly sunny skies. The Humidex will make it feel like 29. The UV will be index 8 or very high.

Tonight a great night for getting some exercise, or sitting at a patio. There will be a few clouds. Low of 9.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 8 this morning heading to a daytime high of 26 under sunny skies. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 13.

Marten Falls Outlook

It is 11 to start your Friday in Marten Falls. Sunny skies with a daytime high of 26 expected today. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight, expect a few clouds. Low overnight of 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

A beautiful day in store for Kenora. Sunny skies to start your Friday. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon. High of 26 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Low overnight of 17.