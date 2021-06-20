Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue along with Superior EMS and Thunder Bay Police responded to a water rescue at the Thunder Centre, in the Neebing McIntyre Floodway.

Police were on scene and identified victim floating face up in middle of floodway.

The patient appeared semiconscious. While boat was being launched a quick rescue was initiated with a fire fighter in an immersion suit and tethered to shore swimming out to the patient with a flotation device.

The patient was unresponsive to verbal efforts, and was quickly brought to shore using the tether line with police and fire working together.

The patient was carried up onto shore, in a semi-conscious state, and paramedics on scene assessed and transported to Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.