Forest fire emergency restrictions lifted in Nipigon District

Thunder Bay – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that the Implementation Order that was put in place due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon District area from the Nipigon 7 and Nipigon 8 fires, is no longer in effect as of June 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. All restrictions related to the evacuation, travel, use and access of the previously identified area north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction have been lifted.

The public is reminded that Nipigon fires 7 and 8 are active fires with ongoing fire suppression. Please be mindful of crews working the fires and near roadways.

The interior of a forest fire is dangerous and the public should not enter this area. Trees with weakened root systems could fall over and cause injury. There will be visible smoke in the interior of this fire for some time. This is the normal process for extinguishing a forest fire.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time.

Northwest Region

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 20.

At the time of this update there are 27 active fires burning in the region.

One fire, Sioux Lookout 17, is not under control. Sioux Lookout 17 is located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 85 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The 630 hectare fire was discovered June 17 and is not under control. Waterbombers were used on Saturday to counter challenging fire behaviour and suppression activities continue.

Five fires are listed as being held, 12 fires are under control and nine fires are being observed.

Another fire of note, Nipigon 7 (2,410 hectares), the focus of significant efforts by both Ontario and out-of-province crews, had its control status updated to being held, Saturday.

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly moderate to low across the region with smaller areas of high hazard conditions in the Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.