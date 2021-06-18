Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Friends of Chippewa Park invite families to spend time at Chippewa Park this Father’s Day fishing off of the rock dock and the shoreline.

With Ontario offering Licence Free Fishing on June 19 and 20 its an ideal time for parents to bring their children to a safe place to learn how to fish.

The breakwater at Chippewa Park has been a source of excellent fishing since it was built in the 1940’s said The Friends of Chippewa Park Vice President Cathy Sawicki. “Just last week one angler caught 16.5 lb, 30-inch pike. The angler was quoted as saying “[the park is] Thunder Bay’s biggest secret.” He joked about “people going to these fancy fly in places and here [there is excellent fishing] right in our own backyard.”

There are also perch and lake trout being caught through casting from the shore, and it is only a few minutes from the urban part of the city.

“Not only is the park a great place to go fishing but there is an abundance of trails and picnic areas just waiting for families to enjoy. Don’t forget we have an excellent swimming area at Sandy Beach that is currently enjoyed by many” said Sawicki. “We want the public to come out and enjoy what Chippewa Park has to offer.”