Thunder Bay – WEATHER –

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 8 to start your Wednesday under sunny skies. Winds today will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day will be 24. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies. There will be ncreasing cloudiness after midnight then a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is currently 11 to start your Sioux Lookout morning, headed to a daytime high of 28.

Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning are expected.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Weatherwise for Wednesday we are calling for mainly sunny skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High for the day a hot 28. Humidex will be at 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low overnight of 16.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 15 this morning in Kenora headed to a high of 28. Sunny skies to start your Wednesday. There will be a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 40 perc ent chance of showers. The forecast is also for a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and the risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then light overnight. Low overnight of 16.