Fort Frances – NEWS – The Fort Frances OPP report that on Saturday June 12, 2021 the Rainy River District Detachment received a report of broken glass outside a commercial business on the 200 Block of Scott Street in the Town of Fort Frances.

Officers contacted the business owner who attended the scene and confirmed a break and enter had occurred. Officer canvassed the area and as a result, one individual was arrested.

Brett TUESDAY, 26 years of age of No Fixed Address is charged with:

Break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence – 348(1)(b) Criminal Code of Canada

The accused was held in custody after a Bail Hearing on Sunday June 13, 2021 and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 14, 2021.

The OPP would like to thank the public for assisting in the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.