Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to Monday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will become cloudy this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Winds will shift and become north 20 late this afternoon. High of 24 for Monday. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will remain from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 14 this morning to start your week in Sioux Lookout. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. High for Monday will be 22. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h then light this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Marten Falls Outlook

It is 10 to start your Monday in Marten Falls. Skies will be clearing this morning. High of 21. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies which will becoming clear after midnight. Low overnight of 6.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 15 headed to a high of 24 in the Lake of the Woods region for Monday. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight at 13.