Jeremy Love, commonly known as Sauceman Keys was born in March 1986. He was adopted by the Love family that is from Kankakee, IL. He’s the only child in his family and now he has 6 kids; five girls and one boy. His goals in life are to pave a way for his children and possibly more. He wants to pave a way for them to do and be whatever they want to be in life. He wants his children to not have to do much leg work as he had to do.

“Reason being is because they didnt ask to be here so I feel its my obligation to help them on their road one hundred percent of the way” say’s Jeremy.

Early on, he went off to Atlanta with his mother to work on a better life. Jeremy learned how to be a hustler from his foster grandparents who are now deceased. His dad has been in prison for an incredible amount of time for carrying out crimes that involve having two kilo’s of cocaine.

Around the age of twelve Jeremy’s mother moved him away from Kankakee towards the south suburb area of Chicago. He attended Parkland Junior College and took a recording class for 2 years at POGO studio’s downtown Champaign, home of popular rapper Ludacris.

Jeremy chose to take his grandfathers hustle and fathers street lifestyle to build what Keys would call “a real smart street n**.” Playing the drums in church and shooting dice on the block with the local big time drug dealers was his hobbies, “chasing a roll” as Keys would say. He developed a love for music from being forced to go to church until he got older. He used to be a rapper but now he’s a music producer. He worked in the P.A. room with his long time mentor Charles Price, which he learned a lot about mixing and music in general.

Sauceman Key’s has worked with; Yung Berg aka Hitmaka, Chicago’s own Bump J, Cap One, Lil scrappy and more.