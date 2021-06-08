Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The wildfire hazard is ramping up across the district.

There were 17 new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 8.

Thunder Bay 38 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Cheeseman Lake, approximately 124 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Fort Frances 30 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Lawrence Lake, approximately 66 kilometres north of Fort Frances. Kenora 46 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Heronry Lake by Nestor Falls. Red Lake 25 is being held at 0.3 hectares and is located near Leano Lake, approximately 49 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Kenora 47 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Eagle Lake, approximately 105 kilometres northwest of Kenora. Kenora 48 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Eagle Lake, adjacent to Kenora 47. Fort Frances 31 is not under control at 0.8 hectares and is located near Cabin Lake, approximately 91 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. Red Lake 31 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Dowswell Lake, approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Kenora 49 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Populus Lake, 68 kilometres southeast of Kenora. Red Lake 32 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Pine Needle Lake, approximately 58 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Red Lake 33 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Roger Lake, approximately 68 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Red Lake 34 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Hat Lake, approximately 55 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Red Lake 35 is being held at 0.2 hectares and is located near Kilburn Lake, approximately 57 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Kenora 50 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Rickaby Lake, approximately 96 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Kenora 51 is not under control at 4 hectares and is located near Bee Lake, approximately 91 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Red Lake 36 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Sydney Lake, approximately 58 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Thunder Bay 39 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Hamlin Lake, approximately 115 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.



There was a total of 21 forest fires on Monday June 7.

At the time of this update there were 65 active fires in the region. 31 fires are not under control, four are being observed, 13 fires are being held and 17 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across most of the region. There are small areas of low hazard in the far north and along the Minnesota border.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Nipigon 7 – Located 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 480 hectares. Helicopters were bucketing on this fire today. Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

Nipigon 8 – Located 40 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 150 hectares. This fire received air attack today.

Thunder Bay 33 – Located 141 kilometres north of Thunder Bay in the Holinshead Lake area. This fire is not under control at 300 hectares. The public is urged to stay out of this area. Crews and aircraft will be working in the vicinity of the fire. Thunder Bay 33 received air attack today.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.