Thunder Bay – WildFire Update – There were 11 new fires reported in the district. There are currently 48 active fires in the region. 20 of those wildfires are not under control, six fires are being held, ten are being observed and 12 fires are under control.

There are heat advisories out in Western Canada from British Columbia into Saskatchewan with the forecast calling for a warming trend over the next several days.

Thunder Bay 49 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Flower Lake, approximately 73 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay 50 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Smoothrock Lake, approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Sioux Lookout 27 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Bertrand Lake, approximately 165 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. Nipigon 12 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Gilhuly Lake, approximately 122 kilometres northwest of Geraldton. Dryden 50 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Boat Lake, approximately 109 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout Dryden 51 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Boat Lake, approximately 110 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout. Sioux Lookout 28 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Armit Lake, approximately 85 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout Sioux Lookout 29 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Hill Lake, approximately 98 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. Sioux Lookout 30 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Hill Lake, approximately 98 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. Red Lake 48 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Taber Lake, approximately 74 kilometres southeast of Red Lake. Red Lake 49 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Rainfall Lake, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Red Lake.



A total of 20 fires were confirmed by the end of the day on June 27.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake district. There are a few small areas of low hazard scattered around the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 47

Fire is not under control at 407 hectares.

The fire is exhibiting primarily smouldering conditions again today.

21 crews are currently working the fire in various roles including establishing hose line along the perimeter of the fire.

Some residents have voluntarily evacuated due to air quality issues.

An Implementation Order is in effect for the fire area (see below).

Sioux Lookout 17

Fire is 1,412 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire was less active today and bucketing helicopters were used on the fire.

Heavy equipment and 23 crews continue suppression efforts on this fire.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.

View a map of the Implementation Order area.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.