We Stand in Solidarity with Red Rock Indian Band

RED ROCK – NEWS – “We stand in solidarity with the Red Rock Indian Band and the Indigenous community. We expressed our condolences to Chief Hardy, stating we are saddened and horrified by these discoveries and the continued discoveries of missing and murdered indigenous children. Only by acknowledging the past can we work towards a future that we can all be proud to embrace,” says Red Rock Mayor Darquise Robinson.

The Township of Red Rock in a statement says, “Our community have always taken pride in our Canada Day Festivities in past years as many fond memories have been made at these events. With that being said, and after careful consideration and consultation with Chief and Council of the Red Rock Indian Band, the Township is hereby cancelling all town-sponsored Canada Day activities and events due to the recent residential school grave site discoveries. This will include the Red Rock Volunteer Fire Department’s annual firework show”.

In addition, all local government buildings in the Township of Red Rock will lower their flags to half mast until July 5th, 2021.