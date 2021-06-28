Kenora Cancels Fireworks for Canada Day 2021

KENORA – NEWS – Kenora City Council has made a historic decision to postpone the fireworks scheduled for Canada Day and move to a day of reflection.

In a statement the city of Kenora says, “This decision is about letting Indigenous and First Peoples know that we see them, we mourn with them and we support them. Postponing these fireworks is about acknowledging that we need to do better as a society and a Nation.

“The past year has taken an enormous toll on everyone. The scale of the pandemic crisis and the impact it is has had on each person has caused a lot of fear, uncertainty and anxiety across the globe. The recent findings of remains of children from residential schools has added a great deal of suffering for many on various scales.

“We share the pain and loss that generations of families experienced during a very dark period of our history. This pain and disconnection continues today and the devastating impact it has had on Indigenous families and their culture is evidenced in the stories that are relayed by the Elders and residential school survivors.

“As a community, we ask that we all take this day, July 1, 2021, to listen and reflect. The City of Kenora remains committed to working in partnership with First Nations communities within Treaty #3 in restoring a respectful Treaty based relationship. It is our firm commitment to continue to build a positive, productive and shared future on this, our Common Land.

“On this Canada Day, we ask you to take time with your family to reflect on Canada’s history and consider what we can each do to work towards an inclusive community.”