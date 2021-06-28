Fort Frances – NEWS – Three people were charged with impaired driving over a 24-hour period in the Rainy River District, and area of Ontario patrolled by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At approximately 7:30 am CDT on June 26, 2021, Police received a report of a possible impaired driver in the Town of Fort Frances. Police located and spoke with the driver of a vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported for further tests. As a result of this investigation, 26 year old Davis Ross of Fort Frances has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

At 4:30 pm CDT, an officer with the Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement, (TIME), team was conducting patrols of Kings Highway 71 in Chapple Township, where he observed a motorcycle committing a Highway Traffic Act offences.

Upon speaking to the driver, police conducted a mandatory alcohol screening test. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances OPP for further tests. As a result of this investigation, 46 year old, Chad Jackson of Fort Frances has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Finally at 10:00 pm CDT, an officer on patrol observed a suspicious motor vehicle in Fort Frances. The officer stopped the motor vehicle was stopped and the driver was questioned.

The driver was subsequently arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment for tests. As a result of this investigation 70 year old, Bruce Nichols of Fort Frances has been charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

All three persons were released to appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on the 19th of July 2021 to answer to the charge(s).

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Drivers 21 years of age or younger have a Zero blood alcohol rule while driving. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

None of the persons charged are guilty until proven in a court of law.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations or for non-emergent call 1-888-310-1122.