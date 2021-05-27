Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board invite the community to help shape the future of policing in Thunder Bay.

Residents of Thunder Bay and Oliver Paipoonge are invited to take a short survey to provide input into the Thunder Bay Police Services Strategic Plan 2021-2023. The Community Planning Survey was officially launched today at: www.thunderbaypsb.ca/survey.

The Community Planning Survey is just one of several community engagement strategies underway to receive public opinions and ideas on Thunder Bay policing issues. Focus groups and interviews are also being conducted with local groups, businesses and organizations. Input received from diverse sectors of the community will be used to help determine policing priorities over the next three years.

Thunder Bay Police Services Board Chair, Kristen Oliver said, “Thunder Bay Police Services Board is listening and we want to better understand the issues that matter to communities and people we serve. Effective and efficient policing means different things to different people, and we want to hear what policing issues residents think we should prioritize to better serve community needs.”

Community engagement activities will continue for the next 6 weeks with the final Thunder Bay Police Services Strategic Plan 2021-2023 expected for release in late fall 2021.

“Policing is changing around the world. And Thunder Bay is no exception,” continued Oliver. “Changing conditions allow us to rethink, adapt and transform how we work to better meet the current and future policing needs of our city. Our Board is committed to a collaborative, inclusive and community-based plan that reflects local needs today and into the future,” she says.

The Community Planning Survey is open to individuals who reside in Thunder Bay or Oliver Paipoonge and are aged 18 years or over only. Eligible residents are invited to take the survey before Friday June 25, 2021.