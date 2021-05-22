Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the Victoria Day Long Weekend.



For many in Thunder Bay traditionally, this is a weekend where travel south to Duluth Minnesota has been almost a ritual. With the border closed now until at least June 21, that ritual, along with the quick 45 minute hop to Ryden’s Border Store not an option here is an overview of the weather in Duluth:

For Duluth, the NOAA says, “Prepare for some temperature whiplash this weekend! Today will be very summery, with highs more typical of mid-July. It’s going to feel pretty toasty today! Then, the winds will shift more northeasterly across the region Sunday after a cold front passage, resulting in much cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be between 30 to 40 degrees cooler compared to Saturday for most locations! The coolest temperatures will be felt right along Lake Superior, with high temperatures warming only into the lower 40s”.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Dense fog is expected to persist along the shores of Lake Superior until the passage of a cold front this evening. Visibility should improve in areas away from Lake Superior later this morning.

For those of us across the region, the COVID-19 lockdown continues until mid-June. Golf and tennis and other outside recreation, under some guidelines are open in Ontario again.

There is still a lot of restrictions, and they are having a negative impact on many people.

This means there is a key need for kindness. There is a lot of growing angst and frustration out there for many people.

There are reports of increased domestic violence, and many people are taking to excessive drinking or drug use to combat what could be called ‘COVID-Fatigue’.

The key to feeling better isn’t hitting the bottle, the bong or your partner, the key is getting busy, get outside and get some fresh air. Go sit under a tree. Get out in the yard and enjoy some Mom Earth time.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

In the weather…

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is partly cloudy out there this morning after an evening of dense thick fog. The forecast is for cloudy conditions today. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High for the day will be 29. with the humidex at 35. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain with showers ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. There remains a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 4.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 under cloudy skies to start Saturday in Sioux Lookout. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches should be dissipating near noon.

As a low pressure system works its way into the region, the temperature will be falling to 6 this afternoon.

Tonight we will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Low plus 2.

Washaho Cree Nation

Looking at the weather in Ontario’s most northerly community, it is -1 in Washaho. It is snowing, but snow should be ending early this morning then skies will be clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 11 in Kenora this morning under cloudy skies. We are calling for rain showers to start early this morning and end by this afternoon. There will then be a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late this afternoon. There is the risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches should be dissipating near noon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Low plus 3.