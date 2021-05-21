Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard in the forests has dropped. The precipitation has resulted in mostly a low fire hazard across the Northwestern Region.
- No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 21.
- At the time of this update there were 17 active fires in the region. Six fires were not under control, six fires are being held and five fires are under control.
- The fire hazard is mainly low with pockets of moderate hazard across the northwest region.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Fires of Note:
- Kenora 25 (1,850 hectares)/Kenora 30 (1,083 hectares) – Willard Lake
- An Implementation Order remains in effect for the Willard Lake area.
- An incident management team has been assigned to manage operations for this fire.
- 22 crews and eight aircraft have been assigned to this fire
- Crews are working to consolidate hose lines and are progressing north on the fire’s flanks.
- Fire received rainfall overnight and is showing minimal fire behaviour.
- Both fires are not under control.
- Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)
- An Implementation Order remains in effect for the fire area, see Emergency Information section for more details.
- An Incident Management Team, based in Minaki, has been assigned to manage operations on the fire.
- Fire area received some precipitation overnight.
- Five crews are assigned to the fire.
- Thunder Bay 8 (Oliver/Paipoonge area)
- Much progress had been made by firefighters assisted by wet weather
- Fire’s status has changed to ‘being held’ at 97 hectares.
- Sioux Lookout 3/5 (north of Lac Seul First Nation)
- Eight FireRanger crews reporting good progress on Sioux Lookout 3 using hoselines and heavy equipment.
- Crews are cutting heli-pads and preparing for incoming crews on Sioux Lookout 5.
- Sioux Lookout 3 (3,427.5 hectares) and Sioux Lookout 5 (226 hectares) are both not under control.
Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity
Willard Lake Area (Kenora Fires 25/30)
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Richard Lake Road, East Hawk Lake Road, Willard Lake Roads, Gordon Lake Road including the Shrub Lake Road, McIntosh Road and all other branch roads south of the Canadian National Railway line (15U 456603 5536414), all roads on the south and east side of the Jones Road/Hwy 671 beginning at the High Lake junction up to the Canadian National Railway/Jones Road intersection. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673. View the map (PDF).
Area surrounding Kenora Fire 27
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN027 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Sand Lake Road from the intersection of Hwy 596, east through to the English River Road, and all branch roads within; English River Road beginning at unnamed road (1 kilometre north of Forgotten Lake), through to Lennan Road, including all roads within. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673.