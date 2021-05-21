Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard in the forests has dropped. The precipitation has resulted in mostly a low fire hazard across the Northwestern Region.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 21.

At the time of this update there were 17 active fires in the region. Six fires were not under control, six fires are being held and five fires are under control.

The fire hazard is mainly low with pockets of moderate hazard across the northwest region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note:

Kenora 25 (1,850 hectares)/ Kenora 30 (1,083 hectares) – Willard Lake

(1,850 hectares)/ (1,083 hectares) – Willard Lake An Implementation Order remains in effect for the Willard Lake area.

An incident management team has been assigned to manage operations for this fire.

22 crews and eight aircraft have been assigned to this fire

Crews are working to consolidate hose lines and are progressing north on the fire’s flanks.

Fire received rainfall overnight and is showing minimal fire behaviour.

Both fires are not under control.

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

(4,480 hectares, not under control) An Implementation Order remains in effect for the fire area, see Emergency Information section for more details.

An Incident Management Team, based in Minaki, has been assigned to manage operations on the fire.

Fire area received some precipitation overnight.

Five crews are assigned to the fire.

Thunder Bay 8 (Oliver/Paipoonge area)

(Oliver/Paipoonge area) Much progress had been made by firefighters assisted by wet weather

Fire’s status has changed to ‘being held’ at 97 hectares.

Sioux Lookout 3/5 (north of Lac Seul First Nation)

(north of Lac Seul First Nation) Eight FireRanger crews reporting good progress on Sioux Lookout 3 using hoselines and heavy equipment.

Crews are cutting heli-pads and preparing for incoming crews on Sioux Lookout 5.

Sioux Lookout 3 (3,427.5 hectares) and Sioux Lookout 5 (226 hectares) are both not under control.

Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity