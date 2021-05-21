Thunder Bay – The City of Thunder Bay is moving to open up allowed recreational facilities.

Effective May 22 at 12:01 am, the Ontario government has given provincial orders to permit the reopening of some outdoor recreational amenities, with restrictions in place. This comes in response to recent improvements to province-wide vaccination rates and improvements in key public health and health care indicators.

“We are working very hard and as quickly as practical to open services and amenities as the Province allows and in accordance with Provincial restrictions,” said Norm Gale, City Manager. “”We are taking a responsible and reasonable approach to reopening these services, and will focus on safety for staff and the public using these services.”

City Amenities Opening May 22

Recreational boating at the Marina (only with members of the same household)

Strathcona and Chapples Golf Courses

BMX and Skateboard parks

Sports fields

Tennis Courts

Tennis Centre (Sunday or Monday pending facility prep and weather)

Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people.

Some restrictions are still in place at these amenities, including:

Users must maintain 2 metre distances while using the amenity (subject to an exception where all individuals are from the same household)

No teams sports are to be practiced or played within the amenity

No game which is likely to bring individuals within 2 meters of each other are to be played or practiced within the amenity; and

Any locker rooms, change rooms, showers, clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises will remain closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the amenity that is used to provide first aid

City Programs Cancelled/Postponed

55 Plus summer program registration is cancelled. The facility is not able to open until Stage 3

West Arthur Community Centre 55 Plus Programs will not resume until September for the Fall session of registered programs

Summer Camp registration will go ahead as a wait list only. Visit www.thunderbay.ca/register for more information

The Ministry of Health is reminding people of the importance of public health measures, such as not attending any organized public events or social gatherings of more than five people, practicing physical distancing, handwashing, and staying home when ill.

If an individual arrives at an amenity, such as an off-leash dog area, sports field or picnic area, that is crowded, they should wait until there is enough space to physically distance or return at another time. Signage will be updated as possible.

Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place

The Ministry of Long Term Care also updated the visitor policy today, allowing a limited amount of general visitors to have outdoor visits with the residents. These visits will be scheduled visits, ensuring strict Infection Prevention and Control Precautions are in place. Staff are eager to implement this step to a gradual reopening, but due to the extreme short notice, additional time will be needed to initiate the steps required to operationalize these welcomed visits early next week.