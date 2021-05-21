DRYDEN – NEWS – A large police presence in North Dryden is the result of a response to a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of First Street.
Dryden Police report that at approximately 12:30 AM CDT, Dryden Police responded to a disturbance call at the residence. The occupant of the residence had fled, and contacted police reporting that they had been assaulted and threatened by a male suspect who was possibly in possession of a firearm.
Due to the potential threat, the area was cordoned off and some local residents were evacuated to a safe location.
The Ontario Provincial Police was contacted for assistance and the decision was made to engage the Emergency Response Team (E. R. T.). After a short period, the O.P.P., E.R.T., and Crisis Negotiators were able to contact the suspect in the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.
The incident is presently still under investigation by the Dryden Police Service.