DRYDEN – NEWS – A large police presence in North Dryden is the result of a response to a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of First Street.

Dryden Police report that at approximately 12:30 AM CDT, Dryden Police responded to a disturbance call at the residence. The occupant of the residence had fled, and contacted police reporting that they had been assaulted and threatened by a male suspect who was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Due to the potential threat, the area was cordoned off and some local residents were evacuated to a safe location.

The Ontario Provincial Police was contacted for assistance and the decision was made to engage the Emergency Response Team (E. R. T.). After a short period, the O.P.P., E.R.T., and Crisis Negotiators were able to contact the suspect in the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.