Manitoba Reports Three Deaths and 594 New COVID-19 Cases

Winnipeg – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba has reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Public health officials advise three new deaths in a person with COVID-19 have been reported today:

  • a female in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;
  • a female in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre; and
  • a female in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14.1 per cent provincially and 16.1 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 594 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, six cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 588 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 47,504.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

  • 39 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;
  • 26 cases in the Northern health region;
  • 54 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;
  • 55 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and
  • 420 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

  • 4,855 active cases and 41,627 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;
  • 236 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 60 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 296 hospitalizations;
  • 56 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 23 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 79 ICU patients;
  • 3,793 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 739,627; and
  • the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,022.

