Winnipeg – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba has reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Public health officials advise three new deaths in a person with COVID-19 have been reported today:

a female in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;

a female in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre; and

a female in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14.1 per cent provincially and 16.1 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 594 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, six cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 588 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 47,504.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

39 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

26 cases in the Northern health region;

54 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;

55 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

420 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows: