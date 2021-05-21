Winnipeg – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba has reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Public health officials advise three new deaths in a person with COVID-19 have been reported today:
- a female in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern;
- a female in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre; and
- a female in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.
The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14.1 per cent provincially and 16.1 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 594 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, six cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 588 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 47,504.
Today’s COVID-19 data shows:
- 39 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;
- 26 cases in the Northern health region;
- 54 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region;
- 55 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and
- 420 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
The data also shows:
- 4,855 active cases and 41,627 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;
- 236 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 60 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 296 hospitalizations;
- 56 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 23 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 79 ICU patients;
- 3,793 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 739,627; and
- the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,022.