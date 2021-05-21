Thunder Bay – News – The tenant of a Rowand Street fire escaped harm when her home became engulfed in fire.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reports that the lone occupant self evacuated upon discovering the smoke and fire conditions then took comfort in a friends home.

TBFRS fire crews arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the entire structure so the front door was breached to gain access to the main floor.

A second alarm was initiated at this time with 2 more pumpers and an aerial ladder responding. Once other crews arrived they started making access to the dugout basement through the north side window where they encountered heavy smoke and fire.

The quick extinguishment of the basement fire saved the structure from being fully involved and reducing damages to the home.

This fire is being investigated by the TBFRS with personnel on scene trying to determine the cause.

TBFRS reminds home owners and tenants to have proper working smoke detectors on all levels of their homes.