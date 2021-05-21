Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The TBDHU is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. There are currently 28 active cases with 4 more cases having resolved since yesterday.

There is one additional person who has been hospitalized.

The Ontario Government has released its Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures based on provincewide vaccination rates and improvements in key public health and health care indicators.

Until the province enters the new plan, the State of Emergency and Provincewide Stay-at-Home Order remain in effect. These measures have been put in place to help stop the rapid transmission of COVID-19 variants in communities, protect hospital capacity and save lives.

Effective 12:01 a.m. May 22, 2021, the province will ease some restrictions by opening outdoor recreational amenities with restrictions in place, such as physical distancing. These amenities include but are not limited to:

golf courses and driving ranges

soccer and other sports fields

tennis and basketball courts

skate parks

No outdoor sports or recreational classes will be permitted.

Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households.

All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect.