Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Thursday May 20, 2021, TBPS Uniform Patrol officers responded to the Circle K store at 915 Red River Road regarding a robbery which had occurred just before 9:00 am EDT.

Police report that an employee had briefly stepped out of the store entrance when he was assaulted by a male.

The suspect was able to flee the scene along with personal items taken from the victim. The employee suffered minor injuries.

TBPS report that the suspect is described as:

• Indigenous male

• Approximately 35 years of age

• Long black beard

• Wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, green shirt, and black jacket

The suspect was seen running towards Picton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBPS at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.