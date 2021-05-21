Taykwa Tagamou Traditional Territory – Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald (she/her/hers) announced her candidacy today for the office of National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations. Archibald who is described as a brave and courageous leader, says it’s time for the right woman to step forward and serve as National Chief, and someone who can truly represent the interests and realities of First Nations from coast-to-coast-to-coast. She has decades of proven leadership experience and like so many, believes #ItsTime for real and evolutionary changes within the AFN.

“We are coming out of a global pandemic and despite the challenges First Nations have faced, they have done an tremendous job of saving lives and preserving the health and well-being of their citizens. I’m now calling for us to be united in our efforts to address long-standing issues. And, as our Elders say, we must now embrace the great responsibilities and opportunities that are on the horizon. There is great hope and light as we move to rebuild the social fabric of our communities and our economic prospects. Now is the time to realize our biggest dreams,” said Archibald.

For the last three years Archibald worked tirelessly and collaboratively with the Ontario Leadership Council to ensure that the Chiefs of Ontario organization turned a corner to be fully financially responsible, accountable and answerable to the Chiefs. Archibald is committed to addressing the calls for transparency and accountability of the AFN, while also advancing issues related to gender-based lateral violence.

“While I have experienced gender-based discrimination at the AFN table, I did not experience that at the Chiefs of Ontario even though both spaces are largely composed of male elected leaders, and those who identify. Moreover, I have found incredible value in seeking advice and support from male leaders who I consider my brothers. Our Elders say we need balance, reciprocity and that women need to step into their rightful leadership responsibilities,” said Archibald.

Archibald believes that the healing and strengthening of our nations will happen when actions are taken as a result of women’s voices being heard, understood and respected.

“Women are powerful advocates with unique perspectives, experiences and ideas that enrich conversations and lead to evolutionary change,” she said.

Archibald was the first-ever female Ontario Regional Chief. The positive changes made during Archibald’s term have resulted in a restructured and stable advocacy organization; an effective pandemic response; improved relationships with the federal and provincial governments; the creation of an economic growth and prosperity table; and the establishment of a Council of Elected Women Chiefs.

“I am looking forward to bringing my 31 years of experiences to the position of National Chief along with my ability to accomplish goals that advance First Nation’s collective interests,” she said.

Archibald’s platform includes: creating a national consensus-based agenda for action, rights recognition for First Nations, respecting the authority and autonomy of regions; having community-driven solutions that feed into regional approaches that then form a national response; supporting nation building and First Nation law-making based on Inherent and Treaty Rights; and economic self-sufficiency through business development. She believes in strength-based values with a heart-centered approach and will continue to support the AFN National Councils in their important work.

The official launch of RoseAnne Archibald’s campaign will occur in her home community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation on Tuesday, May 25th at 2:00pm (EST) where she will provide more detail on her election platform.

The election of AFN National Chief will be held on July 7, during the 2021 AFN Annual General Assembly.