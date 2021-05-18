“When I was elected three years ago, I came into an office with a deficit and with a number of departments having been lost. I was immediately given the mandate to restructure the organization and rebuild it together with the Leadership Council and Chiefs” says Archibald.

After one year, Archibald brought the organization into a financial surplus. All the while, she had begun to implement her vision that she had campaigned upon: a vision for a stronger healthier Ontario region.

She did this by creating a consensus-based agenda with the First Nation leadership in Ontario and moving to implement the economic growth and prosperity table, council of elected women chiefs and a strong Ontario response to the MMIWG national action plan. And then the pandemic hit.

Archibald led a strong pandemic response by providing a steady-hand while working cooperatively with Chiefs and Grand Chiefs in an effort to save lives and preserve the health and wellbeing of First Nations people in Ontario.

“My style of leadership is inclusive with an aim to create space for Chiefs and Grand Chiefs to come together to protect communities from the potentially devastating effects of COVID-19. A strong local and sub-regional response has been crucial to Ontario’s success in keeping COVID-19 case numbers low. A key aspect is ensuring that communities had the best information, tools and resources so they could make informed decisions and take appropriate actions. Finally, we built a collaborative and cooperative relationship with both provincial and federal governments.

“As I prepare to transition out of the office of Ontario Regional Chief, I am leaving the organization in a better place than when I found it. For example, I leave for the next ORC- elect, a fully staffed organization, new departments, a balanced budget, access to a COVID-19 Initiatives Team and clear lines drawn from the Restructuring process between the political and secretariat arms of the organization and so much more.

“Finally, I wish to thank the Chiefs, Leadership Council, COO Secretariat team and staff within my political office, for all their work and the milestones we reached together. It has been my great honour and pleasure to serve. I am completing my term as Ontario Regional Chief, the same way I started the journey as a calm, heart-centred and respectful leader.”