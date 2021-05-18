Northeast Fire Region – May 18, 2021 – Wildfire Update

SAULT STE Marie – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The wildfire situation in the Northeast Region is far less than in the Northwestern Region.

  • One new fire remains active in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on May 18.
    • Sault Ste. Marie 3 is under control at 0.4 of a hectare. The fire is located near Goulais River Provincial Park.
  • There are two other active fires in the Northeast region, both of which are under control.
  • Today’s fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme in the southern and central portions of the region, while northern areas are showing a low to moderate hazard.
  • To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

