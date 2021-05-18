SAULT STE Marie – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The wildfire situation in the Northeast Region is far less than in the Northwestern Region.

One new fire remains active in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on May 18. Sault Ste. Marie 3 is under control at 0.4 of a hectare. The fire is located near Goulais River Provincial Park.

There are two other active fires in the Northeast region, both of which are under control.

Today’s fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme in the southern and central portions of the region, while northern areas are showing a low to moderate hazard.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.