The power of youth is often overlooked, with young people being considered unprepared to achieve anything incredible. Unfortunately, this misconception is so prevalent that many young people start believing it and never feel brave enough to reach their full potential. Manifestation coach Madison Dalmaso has embarked on this journey, traveling from a place of self-doubt to a place where she is inspiring others to believe in their potential.

After graduating with a Bachelor in Business Administration at the age of 21, Dalmaso felt clueless about her place in the world. One thing that she knew for sure was that the corporate world was not for her. Using this revelation as her jumping-off point, she dove into the world of personal development, spending a year studying with the renowned self-help author and speaker Bob Proctor.

According to Dalmaso, this experience is when her life changed and placed her on a direct road to success. By the age of 24, she was a certified manifestation coach and a multimillionaire. On how her rise to success helps her inspire others, Dalmaso says, “I share with people the realization that I came to – “impossible” is just a concept that has no place in your life plan.”

Besides being a manifestation coach, Dalmaso has developed skills in social media and network marketing. She uses these skills to provide a broad spectrum of support to those in need of unlocking their true potential. The young may always be considered naïve, but some of today’s youth populace are deconstructing this misconception one achievement at a time and helping others do the same. Needless to say, Dalmaso is one of these youngsters, and here are five quotes that will change your outlook toward success.

“Success is Earned, Not Given”

Simply put, you have to work hard for success. Dalmaso graduated with a business degree from Kent State University and continued learning with a post-college education. Indeed, this was real-world learning, and Dalmaso sought out the best person to help her achieve her goals.

“Success Calls for Sacrifices”

When you are building your brand or business, be prepared for long hours, a lot of stress, and putting money into your startup. You will see a lot less of your friends and family, and spare time can become nonexistent. Success requires sacrifice, but if you want this badly enough, know that your sacrifices will pay off.

“People Will Try to Stop You”

Dalmaso remembers all too clearly those who tried to dissuade her from becoming a coach. They wanted her to take the “safe” route, but she did not listen and continued to follow her passion.

“Show Them Age is Just a Number”

At 24, Dalmaso has had plenty of people tell her she is too young to be in her line of work. Knowing she has mere minutes to demonstrate what she has to offer, Dalmaso has become a master of showing others that age is just a number.

“Don’t Stand in the Way of Your Own Dreams”

Dalmaso refused to let any obstacles prevent her from achieving success. Today, she is telling others the same thing. She acknowledges that a person can be his/her own worst enemy. She is on a mission to stop these self-fulfilling prophecies. Instead, Dalmaso helps people overcome self-doubt to see their true potential.

For those who need a little help getting on the path to success or initiating changes they know must be made, these five quotes by Madison Dalmaso can act as an excellent reference point. After all, she has been down that same winding road, and this manifestation coach truly practices what she preaches.