Normal life was put on hold during the COVID-19 lockdowns and all aspects of our lives suffered. It was ironic that during a period when it was more important than ever to keep both body and mind in the best of health, millions of us were denied access to that one place where we go to work through our anxieties and the stresses of life whilst staying fit – the gym! It was an issue that professional boxer and fitness trainer Darren Goodall experienced more acutely than most and why he felt compelled to do something about it.

“As all people who are addicted to physical exercise know, getting in shape and staying fit is just one component of why we do what we do,” explained Goodall. “If you look at the bigger picture it’s all about boosting self-esteem, staying focused, breaking down barriers, and setting bigger and better challenges for yourself. If you look after yourself physically, then mentally you’re going to be in a good place. During the lockdowns, a lot of people were suffering and not in a good place. They had no outlet to release or vent this build-up of frustration and energy, and so they internalized it. This is never healthy. I looked at the situation and thought, if they can’t come to the gym, I’ll bring the gym to them.”

Through a series of fitness videos, the online personal trainer for a host of household names, reached out to the general public with a simple message – adopting and maintaining healthy habits during the COVID-19 lockdowns was more important than ever before.

Goodall explained, “During a pandemic what’s the most important thing in the world? It’s your health! And how do you maintain your health and boost your immune system? By eating right and staying fit. It’s not rocket science but it is effective. What I strived to do with my videos is add a personal touch and make the viewer feel like it was just me and them in a one-to-one session. Mentally, I wanted to take them out of the comfort zone of their living room and transport them to a gym, where disciple and dedication were the watchwords of the day. This pandemic won’t last forever but while it does life will continue to be hard, our job is to be harder and stay fighting fit.”