GREENSTONE – NEWS – Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 57 calls for service over from Friday May 14th to Sunday May 16th, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 23 charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

Sexual Assaults – 2

Assaults – 3

Break and Enters – 2

Bail Violations – 3

Warrants – 3

Unwanted Persons – 2

Mental Act Related – 2

Drug offences – 1

Traffic Related – 5

Crime Reporting

The citizens of Ontario have other ways to report a minor crime. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes.

The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime.

In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency.

The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

To learn more and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, go to opp.ca.