Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are.

“One of the most important steps you can take is to take your personal brand seriously,” says Asher Asaf Uziel. With a true passion for making it big, Asher offers invaluable expertise when it comes to setting yourself apart. While Asher is highly successful, he is firmly rooted in common sense. Here is some advice he has to offer after building a strong social media presence and a massive fanbase over the years.

“If you don’t know who you are, how will anyone else?”

“Get behind something you believe in.”

If you start something based on something you are not happy about, you will never have the genuine passion needed to be successful. “You need to wake up each morning excited about your personal brand or your company, not dreading going to work,” states Asher. This is as important for you as it is for your customers because they will know if you believe in what you are offering them.

“Stick with a field you love and offer a product or service that is missing from that field.”

“Find your tribe.”

Asher Asaf Uzielher is on point when he says if you don’t believe in your brand, why should anyone else? It doesn’t matter how specialized or niche your business is; potential customers are out there. In all honesty, unique businesses can find unparalleled success by offering solutions other companies don’t. This goes back to the importance of finding your tribe or a highly targeted customer group that shares your philosophies, outlook, and core beliefs.

“You have to believe in your brand before others can.”

“People will know when you aren’t genuine.”

“Transparency matters more than ever and is a key component of success.”

If you have built your personal brand on these principles, you have likely based it on something you feel strongly about and have a deep connection to. This is the first step to success and one that is sadly overlooked. Do not be blinded by dollar signs; look for something that will make a positive impact as this is what really leads to revenues.