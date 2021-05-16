Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is Sunday, May 16, 2021, there is a lot of variation in the weather. There is snow in the Far North, and a very spring-like day in the south.



As we continue in the stay-at-home order in Ontario, there is visible frustration out there. Low numbers across our region have brought calls for opening up more. That makes some sense except that unless we were to close down the region travel wise, and not allow anyone in, all we could be doing is prepping for a fourth wave as the virus mutates.

I will share an idea with you. Take advantage of the stay-at-home order. Turn off the television, the Xbox, the Playstation, and simply sit down with your family and talk, and plan.

What are your family’s dreams and goals? How can you achieve them together?

Take the time to go for a walk, explore the nature that surrounds us. Use this time to do a personal re-set. Are you smoking too much? Drinking more than you should? Hitting the bong like Cheech and Chong? Is that how you want to be?

Change is the option right now. Set your personal compass to a new direction. You can do this, “You’re Beautiful”.

On to the weather…

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Sunny skies are in forecast for early today. They will become a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will become south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High for Sunday will be 19. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 9.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Sunday of 23.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms continues this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

It is -2 first thing this morning in Washaho, headed to a high of 10.

Weather is being impacted by a low pressure system to the west in Manitoba.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Churchill

Snow, heavy at times, has fallen over the past few hours in northern Manitoba. Snow will continue until later today. 10 to 20 centimetres of total snowfall is expected before snow tapers off.

For Washaho, we are forecasting cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Rain will start late this morning. There is a risk of freezing rain this morning. Winds will become southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of +10. Wind chill minus 11 this morning.

Tonight rain will be ending this evening then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -5. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 13 in Kenora to start Sunday headed to a daytime high of 24. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of +10.