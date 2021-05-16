Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Some passengers on Air Canada, Bearskin Air, and Wasaya Airlines flights over the since May 4, and 5 2021 may have had exposure to COVID-19.
The following are the specific flights:
For passengers in affected rows or all passengers if rows aren’t specified:
- self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days
- use the self-assessment tool and contact your public health authority for further guidance specific to your area
- quarantine immediately if you develop symptoms at any time and contact your public health authority
- contact your public health authority if you have any questions or concerns at any time
A row is considered ‘affected’ if it’s 3 rows (2 rows for business class) behind or in front of a row where a traveller:
- is confirmed to have COVID-19 and
- travelled during a period when they may have been infectious to others
Based on the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 on passenger transport:
- specific rows may be listed or
- ‘all rows’ may be listed if multiple cases were identified and generally seated throughout the passenger transport
‘Unknown’ rows may be listed if the:
- row number for the person confirmed to have COVID-19 can’t be validated or
- person confirmed to have COVID-19 is a member of the crew
In some instances, affected passenger transport may be posted listing both specific rows as well as ’unknown’ rows. This may happen when at least 1 case can’t be associated with a specific row.