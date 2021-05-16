Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Some passengers on Air Canada, Bearskin Air, and Wasaya Airlines flights over the since May 4, and 5 2021 may have had exposure to COVID-19.

The following are the specific flights:

For passengers in affected rows or all passengers if rows aren’t specified:

self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days use the self-assessment tool and contact your public health authority for further guidance specific to your area

quarantine immediately if you develop symptoms at any time and contact your public health authority

contact your public health authority if you have any questions or concerns at any time

A row is considered ‘affected’ if it’s 3 rows (2 rows for business class) behind or in front of a row where a traveller:

is confirmed to have COVID-19 and

travelled during a period when they may have been infectious to others

Based on the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 on passenger transport:

specific rows may be listed or

‘all rows’ may be listed if multiple cases were identified and generally seated throughout the passenger transport

‘Unknown’ rows may be listed if the:

row number for the person confirmed to have COVID-19 can’t be validated or

person confirmed to have COVID-19 is a member of the crew

In some instances, affected passenger transport may be posted listing both specific rows as well as ’unknown’ rows. This may happen when at least 1 case can’t be associated with a specific row.