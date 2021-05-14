Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect connected to a robbery at a north side credit union.

TBPS officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Bay Credit Union located at 406 Cumberland Street North just after 1 pm EDT on Friday, May 14 following reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Information provided to police at that time indicated a male suspect had entered the credit union armed with a knife. The suspect approached an employee and made demands for cash. The suspect then fled on foot.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

As a result of their ongoing efforts, officers have obtained video surveillance showing the accused at the time of the robbery. Images from this footage are now being distributed to media in the hopes the public may assist in identifying the male.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.