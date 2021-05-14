Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Todd Doherty is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Cariboo Prince George, first elected in October, 2015.

Mr. Doherty was most recently named Special Advisor on Mental Health and Wellness in the new Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

Mr. Doherty championed Bill C-211, An Act Respecting a Federal Framework on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Bill C-211 will require the Minister of Health to convene a conference with the Minister of National Defence, the Minister of Veterans Affairs,

He has also brought forward a motion for a national suicide prevention hotline using 988 – which is currently awaiting CRTC approval.

Doherty spoke with James Murray from NetNewsLedger on this issue on May 14, 2021.