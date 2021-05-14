OTTAWA – BREAKING NEWS – Major-General Dany Fortin, the person who has been in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout has been forced to stand down due to a ‘military investigation’.

The Department of National Defence in a statement released at 19:30 PM on Friday states that Major-General Dany Fortin has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada, pending the results of the investigation.

“Today, Major-General Dany Fortin has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada, pending the results of a military investigation.

“Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with Major-General Fortin.

“We will have no further comment.”