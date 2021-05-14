TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – This week, the Province of Ontario announced the province-wide Stay-at-Home emergency order has been extended until Wednesday, June 2. Toronto, like all municipalities in Ontario, Toronto remains in Lockdown under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act and subject to the Stay-at-Home order.

There were 835 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto today.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 160,146 cases of the virus.

There are 1,042 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 3,248 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 147,384 people have recovered.

With warm weather expected this weekend, the public is reminded to respect provincial orders and City bylaws and adhere to public health direction. When outside, remain with those in your household, wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others.

There are over 1,500 parks across the city to enjoy. Residents are asked to stay local and visit only their neighbourhood park. Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be monitoring parks across the city, with a focus on the waterfront and any park where crowding becomes a concern.

Circles have now been painted on the grass at Trinity Bellwoods Park to encourage people to practise physical distancing.

ActiveTO is also on this weekend to give residents more opportunities to get fresh air and exercise. Portions of Lake Shore Boulevard West and East, as well as Bayview Avenue and roads through High Park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. Parking lots at Sunnyside Park, Budapest Park and Sir Casimir Gzowski Park, along Lake Shore Boulevard West, will be closed all weekend during ActiveTO closures. Overnight parking is not permitted in these lots and any vehicles should be moved before midnight on Friday.

Bike Share Toronto stations are available along ActiveTO routes. Enjoy unlimited 30-minute station-to-station trips, while your pass is active. To learn more, visit www.toronto.ca/ActiveTO

The City understands that the pandemic has been extremely difficult but asks everyone to be respectful. While so many residents continue to show compassion and support during this time, there have been cases where enforcement staff are being met with aggressive behaviour. This is not acceptable. The City’s goal – as it has been throughout the pandemic – is to protect public health and the community.