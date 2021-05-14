Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are two new fires in the NORTHEAST region reported today.

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. One of them has already been called out: Cochrane 4 was located approximately 4 kilometres west of Fort Albany. Its final size was 0.1 of a hectare.

There is one active fire in the region. Sudbury 4 was confirmed at 5:30 pm and measures 1 hectare. It is located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Capreol, near Anstice.

The fire hazard is predominantly high today, with a few pockets showing an extreme hazard this afternoon: one near Bancroft; one along highway 144 between Halfway Lake Provincial Park and Windy Lake Provincial Park; and the last one near Hornepayne.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.