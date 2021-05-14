Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The woodlands are drying out. Five new wildfires were reported on Friday.

There are eight fires active at this time.

Fire Hazard high to extreme in northwest region

Five new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 14. Dryden 12 is located near the rail corridor at One Mile Lake near Ignace. The fire, which not assigned a size at the time of this update is not under control. Thunder Bay 5 is located near Welch Creek on the Lake Superior shoreline, approximately 59 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 20 is located near Vermilion Lake, approximately 30 kilometres north of Kenora. The fire is not under control at 0.5 hectares. Nipigon 4 is located near the edge of Marten Falls First Nation approximately seven kilometres from the townsite. The fire is under control at 0.3 hectares. Nipigon 3 was located adjacent to a rail corridor, approximately 3 kilometres east of Longlac. The fire was declared out at 0.8 hectares.

At the time of this update there were eight active fires in the northwest region. Three fires were not under control, three fires were under control and one fire was being held. One fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly high throughout the northwest region with extreme hazard conditions

prevalent in the Fort Frances and Kenora sector. Residents are urged to observe all outdoor burning regulations. To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.