Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Its going to be very spring-like today across the entire region.

On to the weather…

Thunder Bay Weather

Sunny conditions will be what greets us all this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High for Thursday will be 19. The UV index will be 7 or high. Grab that sunscreen.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 6.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +6 at 04:30 AM CDT in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 21. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with 30 percent chance of showers. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low of 8 overnight.

Webequie Weather Outlook

It is +6 at 04:30 am in Webequie. Today is the day to get outside and get things done. There is rain in the forecast for the weekend. Mainly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High +10 for the day. UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight we are expecting partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h. Low plus 5 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is a warm +11 at 04:30 AM CDT in Kenora. Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 by late this morning. High for Thursday will be 23. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight we expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.