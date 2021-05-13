Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Memorial Care Thunder Bay – Providing gravesite maintenance and tribute services to the local community.

As a piper, Bill Peters is no stranger to the funeral industry.

“I remember starting off as a young piper, playing at my first funeral. It was in a local church, after working the morning shift at my job as an armoured car guard at the time. The struggle was real…getting the full dress uniform on, pipes tuned up, etc. I had to play at the pre-arranged time and things went off without a hitch.”

Since that time, Peters has played at dozens of local funerals, cementing his relationships within the funeral industry. Some of these services have included high profile ones for fallen police and military members killed in the line of duty.

A couple of years ago, the idea was hatched to offer a different slate of services to the local population, apart from his piping services. Memorial Care Thunder Bay was born.

“When the traditional funeral services and arrangements are finished and everything is wrapped up, there is still a requirement to maintain a connection to the deceased for the families. Be they local, from afar or if their mobility issues make it difficult for them, this is where we step in to offer ongoing maintenance services and assistance. Whether it is for a tribute on special days such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays or anniversaries, we can provide that link for people. Out of town family members greatly benefit from our gravesite cleanup and beautification services, to ensure that their plot is maintained with that extra special care above and beyond what the cemeteries are able to offer. It’s that extra personal touch that gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling when helping these customers.”

In addition to the range of services presently available, the video recording of maintenance visits is being phased in. These videos will also include a recorded visit to your loved ones final resting place – A Snapshot in Time. The Musical Tribute Services on the bagpipes can also be recorded as a lasting memory for you and your family to look back upon.

“Being able to assist families and provide care in memory of their dearly departed members is a truly rewarding experience.”

For more information, Bill can be reached at memorialcaretbay@gmail.com or through their website at www.memorialcaretbay.com