If you are a construction supervisor in Massachusetts, you would have to complete the continuing education (CE) course for renewing your license.

The MA CSL continuing education course conducted by different education providers have to be approved by the MA Board of Building Regulations and Standards. The board permitted that the in-person classes consisting of 12 hours will not be mandatory for license renewals which were submitted during the state of Emergency.

Generally, a qualified license holder is required to complete a maximum of six hours of online training and remaining hours through in-person training.

The state of Emergency began on March 10th, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board declared the waiving of classes on April 14th, 2020.

Eligibility for entire 12 hours of online CE course

The applicant’s CSL license should have expired before March 10th.

The license would expire or expired during the state of Emergency.

The license would expire within 90 days after the end of the state of Emergency.

The Construction Supervisor License (CSL) holders have to renew their license every two years, and the renewal is due on their birthdays. Before renewals, they have to complete a CSL continuing education course every two years and at least 60 days before the expiry of the license.

Depending on the type of construction supervisor work that you are pursuing, you have to complete the required hours of the CE course.

For unrestricted license holders for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the CE course should be of 12 hours.

For restricted license holders, a CE course of 10 hours is mandatory.

Specialty license holders have to take up a 6-hour CE course.

A certified building official is exempt from taking up this CE course.

Several education providers in Massachusetts provide a package course of 12 hours online CE course for renewal of unrestricted licenses. These packages would make it convenient for you to renew your licenses.

The course structure approved by the Massachusetts Division of Professional Licensure includes:

Code review of 4 hours

You will gain in-depth knowledge about the changes that were introduced in the 9th edition of the Massachusetts Building Code. This course is required for all unrestricted licensees, CSFA -one-and-two family dwellings.

Workplace safety course of 4 hours

This section covers the rules related to general safety issues at the job site and the practices and requirements implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

2 hours course on Energy

The course is about the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) updates of 2015 related to Massachusetts. This is not required for Demolition Specialty Licenses.

1-hour course on Business Practices

You will get to learn about the best practices and worker’s compensation in the construction business to manage your job properly, both on-site and off-site.

1-hour elective study on Masonry

This is related to construction techniques involved in bricks and concrete construction projects.

The remaining credit hours can be completed by studying approved electives or additional topics.

The course coordinator should be able to provide the completion certificate within 10 days of completion of the entire course. Since the certificate is issued online, you can take printouts or save them in your system.