If you work in the show business, there is always an eye on you by your fans, followers, and media. The expectations from you are always high on everything you do, and now with widespread social media has created a million people watching you daily. This outreach of the internet has also given a chance to celebrities to take place in the hearts of their fans by sharing their personal and professional lives with them through social media. Some of the celebrities even take social media on fire with their post.

Alva Jay is a sizzling model and social media influencer who brought a storm on the internet with her recent flabbergasting pictures and videos. The bold model has seriously increased the temperature around with her recent posts. The tremendous model also comes up with something sensational with her every social media post, that always catches the eyeballs of her followers.

Alva always acknowledged her followers for her success. This ambushing young lady always passes her certain beauty tips to her followers. Alva never misses presenting the jaw-dropping post of her pictures on social media. Besides presenting her bold and sensational videos on social media Alva also creates certain videos for her fans in which the beauty model tells significantly basic things that, one needs to follow for nourishing skin.

Alva Jay is a well-known model and social media influencer but before that, she was involved in selling contact lenses. Post her fat-to-fit transformation, Alva got involved with the establishment of several social media content, for fitness and lifestyle. Her content on Snapchat has become viral on several occasions, and her bold content on the adult-subscription platform FanCentro has helped her in building a strong fanbase in millions over the web.