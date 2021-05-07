Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are asking for public assistance to provide information to apprehend a suspect connected to the investigation of a recent firearm incident.

Robert BANNON, 24, of Thunder Bay, is wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service for firearm-related offences.

If you have any information about the whereabouts Robert BANNON please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

If you see BANNON, please call 911 immediately.

Police are requesting that you “Do not approach or confront wanted individuals. The accused should be considered possibly armed and dangerous”.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty by the courts.

Previously issue media release follows:

P21038663 & P21038819

Firearm incidents under investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating two separate weekend incidents that involved firearms.

TBPS officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the first incident just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 in the 500 block of Gore Street West following reports of possible shots being fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a light-grey SUV was observed leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers were dispatched to the second incident at about 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 in the areal of the 100 block of Limbrick Street following reports of possible shots fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a white SUV was observed leaving the area following the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of these two incidents.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.