Trafficking Arrests include Three Suspects from Southern Ontario

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are reporting on a lot of hard work resulting in a number of arrests for drug trafficking. In a statement issued late Friday, Police share that 13 people have been arrested for drug trafficking activity in the city over the past two weeks.

While some seem to feel TBPS is not outright and instant in reporting drug arrests, there are many reasons for that. One is that there are, as sources share with NetNewsLeger logical reasons for that. Often police are completing their investigations, and other suspects are being sought.

There is a needed balance between investigative integrity and the public release of information.

TBPS Images of Seized Items 1 of 3

Today police report that multiple ongoing investigations into drug-trafficking activity in the city by the Intelligence Unit and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau led to the execution of numerous search warrants and several arrests over the past two weeks.

In addition charges for violation of Public Health Orders were also laid.

Incident P21038028

In the evening hours of April 27, police executed a search warrants at residential addresses in the 200 block of Lincoln Street and zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South.

Officers conducted their search at the Lincoln Street home without incident, however, an individual did attempt to prevent police entry at a Cumberland Street South residence.

Four accused were subsequently arrested.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a significant quantity of Canadian currency, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and a non-firearm prohibited weapon.

Connor George ROY, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Patrick Joseph CHIMENTI, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Elmi OSMAN, 26, of Kanata, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Dustin Michael SWANSON, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained b y Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Obstruct a Peace Officer

Incident P21038142 – Violation of Stay-At-Home Order Charges Laid

On April 28 just after 5:10 pm, officers attended a residential address in the 200 block of Manitou Street to execute a search warrant.

Police located 24 people inside the home. Subsequently, four were arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police headquarters. All were charged related to the Trafficking of illegal drugs, namely cocaine and fentanyl.

Following a search of the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected oxycodone pills, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

The estimated street value of drugs seized is believed to exceed $4,000 CAD.

Multiple people were also charged for violating Ontario’s Stay at Home Order.

Shayne FORREST, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Shelley Ann HAMILTON, 46, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Lynda Marie MCCALLUM, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release x 2

Shawn Anthony Leonard OLIVER, 18, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Oxycodone

Incident P21039143

The TBPS’s Emergency Task Unit assisted in executing a search warrant at a residential address in the 400 block of Wiley Street just before 7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 4.

Four individuals were located inside and arrested. A vehicle was also the subject of this search warrant.

As a result of their search, police located a handgun and a large drum magazine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Ecstasy, and more than $20,000 CAD.

Drugs seized had an estimated potential street value exceeding $50,000 CAD.

Julia Madison ADAMS, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Kaijuon Joseph MORGAN-MONCRIEFFE, 21, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Colin Anthony RAMSAY, 29, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Raven Dawn SPADE, 27, of Hudson, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of Methylenedioxyamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Arrest of Thunder Bay Corrections Officer for Drug Trafficking

The TBPS’s Intelligence Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau arrested a male who was the subject of a drug trafficking and Breach of Trust investigation in the 1000 block of John Street Road just after 3:30 pm on Tuesday, May 4.

Robert Wray GORDON, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Cocaine

• Possession of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

• Breach of Trust by Public Officer

All accused individuals in the above incidents will appear in court at a future date to face the charges against them.

TBPS investigations into drug trafficking activity remains ongoing.