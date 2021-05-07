WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – The 2021 May Long Weekend in Manitoba is the latest victim to fall to COVID-19 and the third wave of the virus.

Strict new public health orders to close restaurants, bars, patios, gyms, fitness centres, museums and day camps as well as restrict retail capacity will come into effect on Sunday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on the health-care system, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced Friday.

“Despite having some of the strictest public health restrictions and enforcement measures in the country, Manitoba’s COVID case numbers continue to rise, and this is concerning for all of us,” said Pallister. “All Manitobans must continue to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. We recognize the next few weeks will be challenging, but these additional measures are necessary to halt the spread of this deadly virus and protect Manitobans and our health care system.”

“Right now case numbers are far too high and the strain on our health system is rapidly increasing,” said Roussin. “I urge all Manitobans to do everything they can to reduce transmission of the virus – follow the orders, stay home as much as possible, reduce the number of contacts you have and wear masks when you are around others from outside your household.”

The following additional public health order restrictions will be in effect on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m. for a period of three weeks:

• outdoor gatherings in public places that include people from multiple households are limited to a maximum of five people;

• restaurants, bars and patios will close to in-person dining but can still provide take-out and delivery services;

• gyms and fitness centres will close;

• casinos remain closed and VLTs will close;

• museums, galleries and libraries will close;

• indoor community, cultural and religious gatherings are prohibited;

• personal services such as estheticians, barbers, salons and tanning salons will close;

• indoor sports and recreation, including after-school activities, will close;

• outdoor sports and recreation activities will have a maximum of five participants and organized team games will not be permitted;

• dance, theatre and music schools will close;

• day camps will close;

• retail stores, markets and garden centres will be able to open at 10 per cent capacity, to a maximum of 100 people, and malls will be open to a maximum of 10 per cent of the facility’s capacity; and

• self-help gatherings will have a maximum of 10 participants.

Roussin noted the announcement earlier today about expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults who are 40 or older will help reduce the risk for Manitobans.

“In May, the Vaccine Implementation Task Force expects to provide more than 300,000 doses of vaccine to Manitobans,” said Roussin. “Make an appointment as soon as you can, because the eligibility will continue to expand in the coming weeks to help protect more people as soon as possible.”

Changes to the orders will be in effect until Sunday, May 30, 2021.